Watch CBS News

Books & Beyond: 'We Were Liars'

This week's Books & Beyond Book of the Month is "We Were Liars" by E. Lockhart. Host Heather Abraham sits down with some local librarians from the Allegheny County Library Association for some summer reading recommendations for kids!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.