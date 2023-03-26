Watch CBS News

Before Cy Young, there was Pud Galvin

Galvin was the first player in MLB history to record 300 wins. Galvin struck out over 1,800 batters, threw two no-hitters, and faced over 25,000 batters. And Galvin's legacy was built here in Pittsburgh.
