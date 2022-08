Out For A Walk Forecast

PTL's Celina Pompeani visits Shults Ford in Wexford where Bazzy & Bubba's Backpack Brigade are collecting school supplies for The Education Partnership!

Bazzy & Bubba's Backpack Brigade collects school supplies PTL's Celina Pompeani visits Shults Ford in Wexford where Bazzy & Bubba's Backpack Brigade are collecting school supplies for The Education Partnership!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On