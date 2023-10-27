Watch CBS News

A decade of chaotic comedy is taking center stage

For the last decade, the Arcade Comedy Theater has been serving up the laughs and kicking off the careers of our city's funniest headliners. Abby Fudor and Katie Tiarara joined us for a preview of their 10-year celebration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.