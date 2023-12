70th KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon: Elizabeth Loughren This week is the 70th annual KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon. All week, we're going to introduce you to local children who are alive today thanks to the care they received at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Up first is Elizabeth Loughren. Ken Rice showed us not only is she smart and athletic, she's also brave, strong and a cancer warrior.