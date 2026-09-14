Sports PHOTOS: Pitt tops UCF 12-7 in rainy conditions Add CBS News on Google

Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel runs for yardage against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"Blue" Hicks outruns a tackle Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks outruns a tackle from Central Florida linebacker Tackett Curtis on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel celebrates Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel celebrates a touchdown against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Alonza Barnett III breaks free Mike Darnay / KDKA Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III runs up the middle against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Damon Ferguson Jr. takes a big hit Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt running back Damon Ferguson Jr. takes a big hit against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Wet weather in Pittsburgh Mike Darnay / KDKA Heavy rain and thunderstorms delayed the start of the Pitt-Central Florida football game on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel takes a snap Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel takes a snap against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Nick James defends a pass from Alonza Barnett III Mike Darnay / KDKA Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III passes while facing defense from Pitt defensive lineman Nick James on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Censere Lee celebrates Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Censere Lee smiles after his team scored a touchdown against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pat Narduzzi looks on Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on before facing Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"The Panther Pitt" Mike Darnay / KDKA Fans in the "Panther Pitt" look on during the team's game against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Alonza Barnett III drops back to pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III drops back to pass against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Weather delay at Acrisure Stadium Mike Darnay / KDKA The video board displays a message urging fans to take cover amid a severe weather delay ahead of the Pitt-Central Florida game on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel sheds a tackle Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel sheds a tackle against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Alonza Barnett III reacts to a safety being called Mike Darnay / KDKA Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III reacts to a safety being called during the team's game against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Isaiah Neal looks on Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive lineman Isaiah Neal looks on before facing Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel and Kendall Stanley run into one another Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel runs into lineman Kendall Stanley while facing Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"Knightro" looks on Mike Darnay / KDKA "Knightro," the mascot for Central Florida, looks on during the team's game against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.