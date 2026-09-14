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PHOTOS: Pitt tops UCF 12-7 in rainy conditions

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel runs for yardage against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"Blue" Hicks outruns a tackle

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks outruns a tackle from Central Florida linebacker Tackett Curtis on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel celebrates

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel celebrates a touchdown against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Alonza Barnett III breaks free

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III runs up the middle against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Damon Ferguson Jr. takes a big hit

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back Damon Ferguson Jr. takes a big hit against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Wet weather in Pittsburgh

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heavy rain and thunderstorms delayed the start of the Pitt-Central Florida football game on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel takes a snap

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel takes a snap against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Nick James defends a pass from Alonza Barnett III

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III passes while facing defense from Pitt defensive lineman Nick James on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Censere Lee celebrates

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Censere Lee smiles after his team scored a touchdown against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pat Narduzzi looks on

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on before facing Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

"The Panther Pitt"

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Fans in the "Panther Pitt" look on during the team's game against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Alonza Barnett III drops back to pass

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III drops back to pass against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Weather delay at Acrisure Stadium

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

The video board displays a message urging fans to take cover amid a severe weather delay ahead of the Pitt-Central Florida game on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel sheds a tackle

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel sheds a tackle against Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Alonza Barnett III reacts to a safety being called

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III reacts to a safety being called during the team's game against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Isaiah Neal looks on

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive lineman Isaiah Neal looks on before facing Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel and Kendall Stanley run into one another

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel runs into lineman Kendall Stanley while facing Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"Knightro" looks on

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

"Knightro," the mascot for Central Florida, looks on during the team's game against Pitt on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Mason Heintschel warms up

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel looks on while warming up before facing Central Florida on Sep. 12, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

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