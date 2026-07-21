Body of man who disappeared 1 month ago found in Ohio, officials say

The body of a man missing for one month was found in Gallia County, Ohio, last week, authorities said.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said on July 17 in a news release on Facebook that human remains found were positively identified as Zachary Cline. The sheriff said the Gallia County Coroner's Office identified the remains of the 40-year-old man from Gallipolis, Ohio.

Zachary Cline, a man missing for one month, was found dead in Gallia County, Ohio, authorities said. (Photo Credit: Gallia County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities did not say what led them to the remains, only saying they were found as part of the investigation into the man's disappearance.

"The Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to Zachary's family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time," Champlin said in the Facebook post.

Authorities did not release any more information in the social media post, only saying the investigation remains active, "and additional details will be released at the appropriate time."

Cline was reported missing to law enforcement on June 17, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office on June 25. The 40-year-old man was last seen in the Shoestring Ridge Road area near Gallipolis.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post from June 29 that they had "pursued technological avenues" to find the man, including using a criminal intelligence analyst from the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation to review data and other information from the investigation. Search teams that included drones and all-terrain vehicles also looked for Cline.

"During that search, investigators located what they believed to be evidence indicating that Mr. Cline left the residence and traveled away from the area on foot," the Facebook post said.

The circumstances around his disappearance were not immediately known. Anyone with information on the case can call the Gallia County Sheriff's Office at 740-446-1221.