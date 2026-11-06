DoorDash driver missing for more than 2 weeks after car found abandoned, police in Pittsburgh area say

The North Sewickley Township Police Department is asking for help locating a DoorDash driver who disappeared on the job more than two weeks ago.

Zachariah Schuck disappeared while working for DoorDash more than two weeks ago in Monaca, Beaver County. (Photo Credit: North Sewickley Township Police Department)

The North Sewickley Township Police Department in Beaver County is looking for 32-year-old Zachariah Schuck, who was last seen on Oct. 22 on Route 51 in the Monaca area around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the 32-year-old man was working for DoorDash, and his last delivery was at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Schuck's vehicle was later found abandoned on Coxall Avenue around 8 p.m., according to North Sewickley Township police. His cellphone also lost coverage around 8 p.m.

He is described by police as 6 feet tall, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

On Friday, the department shared a Facebook post asking the public for help, saying the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on Schuck's whereabouts can contact the North Sewickley Township Police Department at 724-843-3421 or 724-843-8118.