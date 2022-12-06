Yukon residents oppose expansion of landfill and new toxic waste dump

YUKON, Pa. (KKA) - Residents in Yukon, Westmoreland County say they don't want to see an already massive landfill nearby get bigger.

The company that owns the facility is asking the state Department of Environmental Protection to OK a permit to expand the facility and allow a new toxic waste dump.

The company wants to dump untreated toxic waste in a new $14 million state-of-the-art containment area and it's safe. Residents say they've heard that before and they don't trust the company nor the DEP.

To give you an idea of how big the Max Environmental Yukon landfill is: it's about 160 acres or as large as 121 football fields.

The company is asking the DEP to allow them to construct an additional 14-acre state-of-the-art hazardous waste containment area between Mill Bell Road and Spring Street.

One of the big concerns is the waste will not be pretreated with other chemicals that will neutralize it. The company told residents at a recent public meeting the process is safe. Residents, however, say they're already dealing with health problems they say are a result of living near the dump, especially dust from the landfill that blows over the town. They're also worried about the chemicals getting into the water.

"My mother is laying in bed right now with myasthenia gravis, my dad just had a kidney removed from cancer, I have a nodule on my thyroid," resident Colette Korber said.

"All the pollutants -- arsenic and everything, and I don't think they can keep it contained," Korber added.

"How do we know it's not seeping into the water and my grandchildren have to drink that water?" said Rose Dzubak.

KDKA-TV reached out to the company for comment on the issue and didn't hear back by airtime.

Another public meeting is planned for later this month.