Video shows fight between players during youth football game in Pittsburgh area

Parents are speaking out after players fought on the field during a youth football game over the weekend in Fayette County.

The fight happened during a game on Saturday at Redstone Field between the Brownsville Falcons and Jefferson Morgan Rockets. Both teams are part of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League.

The fight resulted in some players being suspended from playing their next game.

"A beautiful day that was supposed to be about the kids in football turned into something horrible," said Jennifer Burnfield, whose son plays for the Brownsville Falcons.

Youth football fight caught on video

Video taken by a fan shows Burnfield's son, No. 15, catching a toss in the backfield and then getting tackled by multiple players on the Rockets.

"When he got tackled, it was like being attacked. And he went to get up, they tackled him again, and then fists are being thrown, punches, kicks, everything," Burnfield said.

She said her son then reacted in self-defense.

"That's what we raise our kids not to be bullies, not to start fights. But if someone puts their hands on him, to definitely protect himself," Burnfield said.

Another player on the Brownsville Falcons stepped in to help his teammate, Burnfield said.

"My son also has bruises on his leg where he was kicked with one of the players as he was on top of this pile trying to get the kids off," Ashley Wilson said about her son, No. 36.

Video appears to show parents running onto field

Video of the incident also appears to show Jefferson Morgan parents running onto the field in the middle of the fight.

"I was shocked, to be honest with you, because that's not permitted," Burnfield said. "He ran across the field and was screaming and yelling, pointing at our kids, and then going past the refs, yelling at our coaches."

Burnfield and Wilson's sons were both ejected from the game, but they told KDKA-TV that the refs assured them they would be permitted to play in the next game.

"That's not what happened," Burnfield said.

"I get a call like 9:30 at night saying that my son is unable to play in the next playoff game," Burnfield said.

Football league responds

The WPYFL posted on social media on Tuesday, saying, in part, "We reviewed all relevant information to ensure a fair and accurate assessment. We stand by our decision, which is based on both governing bylaws Section 18.6."

KDKA-TV reached out to the WPYFL to learn if any players from Jefferson Morgan were suspended from any future games and if any parents would face repercussions for going onto the field.

"WPYFL adheres to the guidance and disciplinary rules established by both the WPIAL and PIAA," the league said in a statement. "Specifically, any player ejected from a game due to a physical altercation will be ineligible to play in the next scheduled contest. The recent statement we issued was intended to reiterate to all league families the importance of these rules and our commitment to safety. The WPYFL is dedicated not only to providing a league for boys and girls to participate in football and cheerleading but also to ensuring a safe environment for all participants."

According to one of the referees at the game on Saturday, fights and foul language at youth games have increased over the past few years. The referee told KDKA-TV that similar incidents happened at two other games that weekend.

"Fans are out of control," the ref said.

He said their duty is to report the number of players involved in any incidents and turn them in to the league.

"In high school, you're out of the next game automatically. I'm not sure when it comes to youth games," the ref said when it comes to fighting during games.

Coach speaks out after youth league fight

In an interview on Wednesday, the head coach of the Jefferson Morgan Rockets stressed that his team's number one rule is "not to retaliate."

Coach Gage Clark said before the game on Saturday, he talked to the parents and players on his team about a "different atmosphere" when playing at Redstone Field.

"From the start, we had parents from Brownsville making fun of a kid that took a helmet-to-helmet hit during the game, causing him to go unconscious for several minutes," Clark said. "Players on their team were name-calling on the field, and their coach was supporting their behavior."

Clark said the fifth-grade player who took a head-on hit was taken to the hospital.

"I told the kids, if they're going to play dirty, it doesn't matter, we will be respectful," Clark said.

"The referee did not throw a flag but did scream in my face that it was not a head shot while I was kneeling over our unconscious player," said Brian Nusida, assistant coach for the Jefferson Morgan Rockets.

Regarding the fight, Clark said one of his players took a kick to the chest, and then both teams started fighting.

"I don't condone violence, but I'm glad my players stood up for one another," Clark said.

Clark confirmed one player from his team was ejected from the game. Since the game, Clark said he has received several threats.

"I am asking for the threats that I'm receiving to stop," Clark said.