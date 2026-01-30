Former youth football director in Pittsburgh area accused of stealing more than $200,000 in league funds

The former head of a local youth sports league is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in league funds.

Bill Spencer is facing numerous charges in connection with the alleged theft. The investigation began in early 2024 after league officials raised concerns about missing money and irregular transactions in the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League's bank accounts.

That prompted a forensic review of the finances, which led investigators to Spencer, the league's director from 2013 to when he resigned in June 2025. According to the criminal complaint, investigators said Spencer wrote 187 checks to himself from the league's bank account, totaling more than $222,000, part of an overall amount that officials said neared $230,000.

Investigators said most of the checks were directly deposited into Spencer's personal bank account. Other checks were cashed or routed through additional financial institutions, including an account shared with his wife. These transactions were made between January 2020 and February 2025.

Investigators said the stolen league money was then used for personal expenses, including bills, ATM withdrawals, Amazon, retail purchases, restaurants, and home-improvment projections.

In addition, it is believed the money also went toward insurance and financing accounts tied to Spencer or his family. All of this was done without approval from the league's board.

The money allegedly taken was meant to support league operations and costs tied to running youth football programs across western Pennsylvania.