Your Next Click: Twitter to begin testing edit button in U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With more and more people asking for an edit button on Twitter, the company is now testing that feature in the United States.

Earlier this week, Twitter began testing the feature in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

But as of Thursday, CNET reports that the feature is now being rolled out here in America.

Right now, the feature is only for subscribers of its Twitter Blue service, which costs $4.99 per month.

The Verge reports that tweets can be edited up to five times, but have a time limit.

It's also reported that there are limitations right now to what can edited, but points out that this is still in testing, so changes may still be coming.

This all comes in addition to what's swirling around Twitter and Elon Musk.

Musk was supposed to be in court Thursday, but that was postponed after Musk said he would agree to buy the company.