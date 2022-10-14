Your Next Click: From spooky to spirited plenty of movies set to entertain

Your Next Click: In theaters and streaming

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From streaming to theaters, spooky to Christmas, there's a lot to keep us entertained.

Needless to say, there are plenty of good options.

Let's start with the season at hand.

Halloween Ends

The latest in the Halloween movies is here and Michael Myers is up to his usual shenanigans. It began showing in theaters last night and Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role in the film.

The trailer promises "The saga comes to an end" and no spoilers here on whether or not that happens.

Smile

We'll see if "Halloween Ends" can end the reign of "Smile" at the box office. Rotten Tomatoes reports that in its first 10 days, it has brought in almost $50 million.

Smile has received a lot of attention and it's led to plenty of memes and funny videos but the horror flick still draws in a crowd.

Spirited

On a lighter note, let's talk holidays!

A teaser trailer just arrived for AppleTV+'s "Spirited."

It stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds and is a take on "A Christmas Carol."

It looks to be a fun movie sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays.

Spirited will be in theaters on November 11 and streaming on AppleTV+ on November 18.