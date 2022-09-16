Watch CBS News
Your Next Click: 'Behind the Stage Door'

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Your Next Click: 'Behind the Stage Door'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get ready to rock and roll!

A new rockumentary features none other than Pittsburgh's own legendary music promoter, Rich Engler.

The film features a behind the scenes look at Engler's life, pulling in and dealing with some of the biggest bands in history. 

Behind the Stage Door - The Rich Engler Story Trailer by Brian Stork on YouTube

It also has interviews with people from some of those binds like Rush, Kiss, Kansas, and Pittsburgh's own Donnie Iris and Joe Grushecky.

If you don't know of Engler, he produced and promoted more than 6,000 concerts and events for big names like The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Billy Joel, Bob Marley, and Bob Dylan.

The film is based off of his own book with the same name.

It's streaming now on Apple TV, iTunes, DirecTV, and Verizon Fios.

The film will also be shown on the big screen at the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center on October 1 and October 15. For information on purchasing tickets, click here.

Heather Abraham
Heather Abraham - KDKA

Heather Abraham anchors KDKA's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield. The pair also co-host "Pittsburgh Today Live" weekday mornings.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

