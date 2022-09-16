Your Next Click: 'Behind the Stage Door'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get ready to rock and roll!

A new rockumentary features none other than Pittsburgh's own legendary music promoter, Rich Engler.

The film features a behind the scenes look at Engler's life, pulling in and dealing with some of the biggest bands in history.

It also has interviews with people from some of those binds like Rush, Kiss, Kansas, and Pittsburgh's own Donnie Iris and Joe Grushecky.

If you don't know of Engler, he produced and promoted more than 6,000 concerts and events for big names like The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Billy Joel, Bob Marley, and Bob Dylan.

The film is based off of his own book with the same name.

It's streaming now on Apple TV, iTunes, DirecTV, and Verizon Fios.

The film will also be shown on the big screen at the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center on October 1 and October 15. For information on purchasing tickets, click here.