Young, sibling chefs prepare more than 200 meals for those in need

Two siblings make Easter dinner for those in need

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - Two young chefs gave back to the community on Saturday in Fayette County.

They handed out more than 200 meals to those who are in need.

The siblings, 13-year-old Eleanor Carei and her brother 11-year-old Lorenzo prepared grab-and-go bags complete with ham, red potatoes, green beans, and desserts.

The event was held at Harmony Hall in Uniontown.

Their father said it means everything to them to be able to give back.

"They came to me a few years ago, they wanted to do something to help out the community, so we came up with this idea," Joseph Carei said. "They're into cooking and have a little cooking channel. They have good experience with it. This is the best way for them to give their gifts to the community, especially during the holidays and a time of need."

In addition, an Easter extravaganza was held on the other side of the hall, with more than 100 Easter baskets being given away.

Organizers said it's a community effort.

"This is a big year, last year I took a break because my sister passed away, but this year we came back strong and we're giving back," said Angela Brown. "That's the purpose of today and we're giving back."

It was the fourth year for the event.