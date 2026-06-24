Young child rescued from near drowning at Indiana County swimming pool

A young child was rescued from a near drowning at an Indiana County community swimming pool on Tuesday afternoon.

The YMCA of Indiana County said on social media that a young swimmer was in distress on Tuesday afternoon at the Mack Park Pool and a lifeguard quickly brought the child to safety and started performing lifesaving measures.

"Through the prompt actions and training of our lifeguards and staff, the swimmer was successfully revived and was alert and awake when emergency medical services arrived on scene," the YMCA said.

The YMCA said that the child was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital for additional evaluation and treatment. The child's condition was not released.

"We are incredibly proud of the swift response, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated by our lifeguards and staff during this critical incident," the YMCA said. "Their actions reflect the importance of ongoing training and preparedness in ensuring the safety of our patrons."

The Indiana Fire Association posted on social media about the incident, saying they wanted to recognize the staff and lifeguards at the pool.

"Thankfully, incidents requiring a true water rescue are rare," the fire association said. "But when they do happen, there are no second chances. The actions taken in those first few moments can make all the difference."

The fire association praised the work of the lifeguards, saying that they remained focused, professional, and relied on the skills they've practiced.

"The YMCA's commitment to ongoing training and preparedness paid off, and their staff should be proud of the work they do every day," the fire association said, asking people to take a moment to thank a lifeguard the next time they're at a pool.

"They are often the unsung heroes who quietly stand watch, ready to respond when they are needed most," the fire association said.