Pennsylvania eatery named one of the best new restaurants of 2026 by Yelp

An eatery in Pittsburgh was recently named one of the 25 best new restaurants in America by Yelp.

Palm Palm in the city's East Liberty neighborhood made "Yelp's Best New Restaurants of 2026" list at No. 24. The online forum said it was among the restaurants "shaping America's dining scene with innovative chefs, bold menus, and beautifully designed spaces."

Yelp said the restaurant on Centre Avenue "brings a little bit of Palm Springs to Pittsburgh." Owners Herky and Lisa Pollock said the restaurant was designed with midcentury modern furniture, blond woods, gold and brass accents and plenty of palm tree murals.

The setting helps patrons "feel as if they were in a Slim Aarons photo depicting the elegance and ease of 1950s-era California desert living," according to Yelp.

Palm Palm's menu features shareable small plates that include grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings, twice-baked seafood potato, and brûléed oranges. The menu also features large plates, including shrimp and grits, flame-roasted salmon and miso-roasted cabbage.

"This hotspot also has gluten-free and vegan/vegetarian menus, a happy hour, craft cocktails, and a very popular brunch," Yelp said.

Palm Palm is open Monday through Friday 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yelp explains methodology

Yelp said the best new restaurants of 2026 list was formulated by looking at numerous factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews, between Jan. 1, 2025, and June 11, 2026. Only restaurants that opened after Jan. 1, 2025, were eligible, according to Yelp.