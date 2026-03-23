Deceased yellow Labrador retriever found in ditch in Armstrong County

Humane police officers are asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for shooting and killing a yellow Labrador retriever and leaving the dog in a ditch in Armstrong County.

Authorities say the dog was discovered on Saturday, March 14, by a young man riding a UTV on trails on Goat Hill in Manor Township. The rider initially believed he had found a deer, but realized it was a dead dog upon closer inspection.

Humane officers responded to the scene shortly after. The dog, described as a senior yellow Labrador, had no identification or microchip and was wearing a metal choke collar.

Officers removed the dog from a ravine and transported it to Frankie's Friends Humane in New Kensington. A necropsy determined the dog had been shot in the back of the neck.

Under Pennsylvania law, shooting a dog is prohibited unless the animal is actively attacking a person or another animal. Violations can result in felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humane Officer Susan Clark at 724-316-7691 or via this email address. Officer Chris Jirak O'Donnell can also be reached at 724-954-9515 or this email address.