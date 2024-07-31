WPIAL high school football games coming back to KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The bright lights of Friday night are coming back to KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh this fall.

Starting on August 23, KDKA+ will air ten WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steel City High School Football Showcase with the production of the broadcasts managed by JRM Video Production, for a second straight year.

In addition to airing on KDKA+, the games will also be simulcasted on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service, which can be accessed for free on numerous platforms.

"Football is part of the rich history of Southwestern Pennsylvania," said KDKA-TV president and general manager Chris Cotugno. "Because it is a common thread that connects our communities, it is important that we broadcast local high school and college games every weekend, providing our viewers with an opportunity to see games they might not otherwise have a chance to see."

The games will air every Friday night from August 23 through October 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week.

The schedule of games to be broadcast is as follows:

8/23 -- Central Valley vs. Montour

8/30 -- Plum vs. Latrobe

9/6 -- Central Catholic vs. Woodland Hills

9/13 -- Steel Valley vs. South Park

9/20 -- Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills

9/27 -- Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair

10/4 -- Trinity vs. Thomas Jefferson

10/11 -- Fort Cherry vs. Bishop Canevin

10/18 -- North Catholic vs. Avonworth

10/25 -- South Fayette vs. Moon

Play-by-play announcers, color commentators, and sideline reporters from the broadcasts have yet to be announced.