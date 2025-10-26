Watch CBS News
Local News

Acrisure Stadium worker taken to the hospital in critical condition after fall from scoreboard

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A worker at Acrisure Stadium had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday night after a fall inside the stadium. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10 p.m., EMS, fire, and police were all called to the North Shore for reports of a man who had fallen. 

Once they arrived on the scene, other workers told them that inside the stadium, a man had fallen about 50 feet from the main scoreboard to a catwalk area. 

Medics were able to reach him, get him stabilized, and lower him into an ambulance. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and suffered severe injuries, mainly to his lower extremities. 

Thanks to being able to utilize drones, police were able to document the scene. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue