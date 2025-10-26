Acrisure Stadium worker taken to the hospital in critical condition after fall from scoreboard

A worker at Acrisure Stadium had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday night after a fall inside the stadium.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10 p.m., EMS, fire, and police were all called to the North Shore for reports of a man who had fallen.

Once they arrived on the scene, other workers told them that inside the stadium, a man had fallen about 50 feet from the main scoreboard to a catwalk area.

Medics were able to reach him, get him stabilized, and lower him into an ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and suffered severe injuries, mainly to his lower extremities.

Thanks to being able to utilize drones, police were able to document the scene.