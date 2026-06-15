Worker dies after falling from construction scaffolding at Pittsburgh school, police say

A woman has died after falling about 30 feet from construction scaffolding at Obama Academy in Pittsburgh, authorities said on Monday.

Pittsburgh EMS, fire crews, and Zone 5 officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 500 block of North Highland Avenue for a report of an injured person.

Police said construction workers were performing work on the school's pool area, where scaffolding had been erected. Responders found the adult woman at the bottom of the empty pool after the fall.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and was transported by EMS personnel in grave condition. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly after arrival, according to police.

The woman's identity has not been made public.

Violent Crime Unit detectives responded to the scene as part of standard procedure, police said.