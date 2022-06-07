Work along Parkway East starting on Friday expected to snarl inbound traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Driving on the Parkway East is about to get a little more difficult for commuters.

This comes as a major construction project will get underway just days from now.

On Friday, lane closures will go into effect along the inbound lanes of I-376 near the Oakland-Bates Street and 2nd Avenue area.

Crews will begin installing an exit lane for the Rt. 885/Glenwood ramp.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, the following lanes will close:

The right lane of the Parkway East from the Saline Street Bridge to before the Blvd. of the Allies exit

The Rt. 885/Glenwood ramp exit 73-A

Bates Street from 2nd Avenue to the Blvd. of the Allies, including the Eastbound entrance ramp to the Parkway.

These closures will last through June 25.

The Rt. 885/Oakland ramp exit 73-B will remain open through the construction.

When the project is finished, the right lane should have free-flowing traffic from the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to the Boulevard of the Allies exit.