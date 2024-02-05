Woodland Hills School District to have increased security presence following shooting in Swissvale

Teenager shot in the back in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Students at the Woodland Hills High School and Middle School will see increased security on campuses today.

The district says the increased presence comes in the wake of two instances of gun violence involving the local community.

On Sunday night, a juvenile was shot in the back in Swissvale. It's unclear if the child was a student at either of the schools.

Woodland Hills Family, This evening I was made aware of two recent incidents of gun violence in our local school... Posted by Woodland Hills School District on Sunday, February 4, 2024

In a letter to parents and families, Superintendent Dan Castagna said that the administration works closely with several anti-violence groups to share information together and that the district's security director works closely with local law enforcement to isolate incidents while keeping families supported.

Due to the recent instances of violence, additional security will be on hand for arrival and during the day at both the high school and the middle school.