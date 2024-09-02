Woodland Hills updates safety protocols after shooting outside football game

Penn Hills to increase security at Friday's football game after shooting

Penn Hills to increase security at Friday's football game after shooting

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Woodland Hills School District is updating its safety protocols for sporting events after a man was shot outside a football game.

The Woodland Hills-Penn Hills football game was suspended on Friday after police said a man was shot near the stadium in Turtle Creek around 10 p.m. and ran in looking for help.

In a letter to families, the Woodland Hills superintendent said the shooting didn't happen on district property and didn't involve students. But after a meeting Monday morning, school leaders decided to review safety procedures for athletic events.

To get into games now, students will need a ticket that's only sold in school as well as a student ID, which the district said will be issued this week. Students from outside districts that aren't playing won't be allowed.

There's also a new policy that only allows clear bags, similar to the rules in place at Acrisure Stadium.

Football games will begin at 7 p.m., and after that, no one is allowed in after the first quarter. Once inside, everyone has to either be seated or moving toward their seats. "Persons congregating in open areas will be asked to move," the district said.

On Friday, shots rang out down the street from the Wolvarena, which is Woodland Hills' home stadium. Chaos erupted as spectators ran for the exit.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and was later released. County police said he had left the game and was walking in the area when he heard several shots fired and was hit in the leg. Preliminary information shows the victim was shot in the 900 block of Oak Avenue, police said.

The Penn Hills School District is also implementing new safety measures in response to the shooting.

As for any suspects or arrests, Allegheny County police said on Monday that the investigation is ongoing.