Woman who escaped abusive partner in Mexico opens business in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman who fled Mexico with her children to escape an abusive partner is living the American dream -- cutting the ribbon to open her own restaurant in Washington County.

When she fled Mexico 18 years ago, Guadalupe Osorno landed at a shelter in Washington County. Now, she has a big reason to celebrate.

She became a citizen in 2022, and on Monday, with help from the Small Business Administration and the University of Pittsburgh's Small Business Development Center, she cut the ribbon on her own restaurant, Boga Taco.

"I decided to come here because I wanted different life for my three kids," Osorno said. "I wanted to be a model for other woman who are in domestic violence and have no hope."

You can find Boga Taco on Jefferson Avenue in the city of Washington.