Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman thrown from vehicle, shot in the leg on I-579

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in serious, but stable condition after being shot in the leg Monday afternoon. 

According to Pittsburgh Police, units responded to the intersection of I-579 and the Blvd of the Allies and found a woman who was thrown from a vehicle and suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. 

She was transported to a hospital. The ramp was shut down as detectives investigated the scene. The driver fled as well. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 3:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.