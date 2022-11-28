Woman thrown from vehicle, shot in the leg on I-579

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in serious, but stable condition after being shot in the leg Monday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Police, units responded to the intersection of I-579 and the Blvd of the Allies and found a woman who was thrown from a vehicle and suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was transported to a hospital. The ramp was shut down as detectives investigated the scene. The driver fled as well. The investigation is ongoing.