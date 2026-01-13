Woman shot in the leg in Hazelwood during argument over parking

A woman was shot in the leg during a late-night argument over parking in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said that officers from Zone 4 were called around 10:15 p.m. on Monday night after receiving an 8-round ShotSpotter alert in the area of Tecumseh Street.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings on the sidewalk and found two homes that had been hit with gunfire.

A short time later, police said that officers found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last said to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the incident began as an argument between neighbors over parking before the shooting took place.

Police said that detectives from the bureau's Violent Crime Unit are investigating the shooting and that as of early Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.