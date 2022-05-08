Woman shot in foot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of shooting another woman in McKees Rocks Saturday night.

Police said officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot after dispatchers got a call about a shooting on Locust Street in the Hays Manor Housing Community around 10:40 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Another woman who police said they determined was responsible for the shooting was detained at the scene.

County police, who were called in to help with the investigation, said they'll consult the district attorney's office to determine culpability if necessary.