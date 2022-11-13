Woman rescues couple from house fire after losing her car to fire

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - A Natrona Heights woman is being hailed as a hero after she saved a couple from a house fire earlier this week. This blaze wasn't the only one she had to deal with, though.

Jennifer Colarossi said all she was looking to do was find a new route to do her job but ended up finding two people whose lives she needed to save.

Her vehicle caught fire as she was heading home from Walmart.

Anytime you lose a car, it's not good news. For Colarossi, it was especially bad because she delivers newspapers in the early morning.

She managed to borrow a car to do her job and was on the road in Tarentum when she noticed smoke. Not coming from her car but from a home on Grantham Street.

Worried someone might be inside, Colarossi went to see if anyone was home.

Braving the smoke and danger, Jennifer Colarossi grabbed and rescued an elderly couple and pulled them out of the house.

"The husband was standing there, I just grabbed his hand and reached down his body and was like, 'I'm sorry,' and just grabbed her and yanked her out to the porch.

The woman pulled from the fire was already a stroke victim and she suffered some kind of heart issue in the wake of the fire. We understand she is recovering. Her husband was uninjured.