Woman recovering after being shot in Rankin

Allegheny County police are looking for a person accused of shooting a woman as she got out of her car in Rankin early Tuesday morning.

She's in the hospital recovering.

"This is sad, devastating, of course," said Rankin Council President Glenn Ford.

Ford was a few blocks down on Fourth Avenue when he got an unexpected call from one of his cousins at 1 a.m. that his aunt had been shot.

"She was in her car, and a gunman walked up and started shooting at the car," Ford said. "She got shot all over."

Without providing her name, Councilman Ford said his aunt was coming from out of town and had finished parking.

She was getting ready to come inside when she was shot at multiple times. He immediately went to take care of the children.

"I was with them all night," Ford added. "Very sad, very shocked, traumatic, trauma."

Allegheny County police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Without explaining why, Ford believes this is an isolated incident, and he thinks the suspect is a man.

"I don't think anyone is nervous or fearful, this is a safe community, but it is a very uneasy feeling that someone too willing to just come up on her car and shoot it is just out."

The councilman said his aunt was brought to UPMC Mercy.

He said that while she was shot multiple times, she's doing a lot better.

"She's a fighter."