Woman recovering after early morning shooting in Duquesne

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is recovering after she was shot in the early morning hours of Sunday. 

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 200 block of 5th Street in Duquesne for a reported shooting around 3:45 this morning. 

Once they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. 

Medics took her to the hospital in stable condition. 

No suspects have been named but anyone with information is being asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on November 19, 2023 / 6:44 AM EST

