Woman pulled from vehicle after crashing into Monongahela River in Washington County

SPEERS BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - Emergency crews had to rescue a woman and her vehicle from the Monongahela River in Washington County on Friday night.

The rescue happened in Speers Borough and the Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said the woman drove off the road at State Route 88 and Grandview Way, causing her vehicle to go down a hillside, over railroad tracks, and then going airborne.

It ended up on its side and partially in the river as a result.

The chief said crews were able to secure the vehicle and had to use cutting tools to save the woman.

However, where the vehicle was located made it a tricky rescue.

"I've been in the fire for almost 50 years, and that was probably one of the most challenging that I've seen and been involved in," Chief Whiten said.

Crews called in river rescue and once the woman was pulled from the vehicle, they got her onto a boat and she was ultimately life-flighted to a nearby hospital.

Her condition has not been released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.