Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman pulled from vehicle after crashing into Monongahela River in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman rescued from river in Washington County
Woman rescued from river in Washington County 00:39

SPEERS BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - Emergency crews had to rescue a woman and her vehicle from the Monongahela River in Washington County on Friday night. 

The rescue happened in Speers Borough and the Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said the woman drove off the road at State Route 88 and Grandview Way, causing her vehicle to go down a hillside, over railroad tracks, and then going airborne. 

It ended up on its side and partially in the river as a result. 

The chief said crews were able to secure the vehicle and had to use cutting tools to save the woman. 

However, where the vehicle was located made it a tricky rescue. 

"I've been in the fire for almost 50 years, and that was probably one of the most challenging that I've seen and been involved in," Chief Whiten said. 

Crews called in river rescue and once the woman was pulled from the vehicle, they got her onto a boat and she was ultimately life-flighted to a nearby hospital. 

Her condition has not been released. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.