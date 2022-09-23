Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Hempfield Twp.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was killed late Thursday night in a wrong way crash in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, 55-year-old Laurie Prenatt, of Hempfield Township was driving the wrong way along Route 30 just after 10:30 p.m. when she crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Prenatt was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

It's unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash to investigate.

