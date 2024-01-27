Watch CBS News
Woman killed in hit and run on West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead in a parking lot below the West End Bridge on Saturday morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, they were called, along with EMS, to a parking lot in the 700 block of North Point Drive for reports of a woman unresponsive. 

Once they arrived, they found the woman with significant injuries, including to her head. 

She was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m. 

An investigation found that she was on the West End Bridge around 3 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle and the impact from the crash forced her over the railing and into the parking lot. 

Pittsburgh Police's Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the crash. 

January 27, 2024

