Woman killed in hit and run on West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead in a parking lot below the West End Bridge on Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, they were called, along with EMS, to a parking lot in the 700 block of North Point Drive for reports of a woman unresponsive.

Once they arrived, they found the woman with significant injuries, including to her head.

She was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.

An investigation found that she was on the West End Bridge around 3 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle and the impact from the crash forced her over the railing and into the parking lot.

Pittsburgh Police's Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details