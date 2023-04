PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 49-year-old woman died following a violent crash in McKeesport.

The Allegheny Co. Medical Examiner's Office says that Joanie McCalla was killed in a crash along Fifth Avenue on Wednesday evening.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

McCalla died after the vehicle she was in left the roadway and struck a pole.

It's unclear what led to the crash.