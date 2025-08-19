Woman killed in apartment fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood

A woman is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said firefighters responded to a fire at Riverview Manor on Letort Street at 8:15 p.m.

Officials say a woman was pulled from a unit in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man also suffered a wrist laceration, Public Safety said.

Emergency management officials have been called in to work with building management and help find temporary accommodations for any displaced residents.

There's been no word on the cause, but Public Safety said fire investigators are looking into it.