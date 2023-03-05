Watch CBS News
Woman killed, 5 others escape during trailer fire in Bullskin Township

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was killed in a fire overnight in Bullskin Township, Fayette County.

A trailer went up in flames along North Bellview Road. Five others managed to escape.

The Fayette County Coroner said Tracy Walker, 58, might have run back inside to save some pets. Right now, her likely cause of death is smoke inhalation.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the fire marshal is now investigating the cause.

