Woman injured in Duquesne shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUQUESNE (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Duquesne.

Police and paramedics were called out to the scene along North 3rd Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man shot his girlfriend, who was in a car outside the home.

She was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

SWAT officers were seen going in and out of a home in the area around 4 a.m. while searching for a suspect.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Allegheny County Police are investigating. 

First published on May 4, 2022 / 4:28 AM

