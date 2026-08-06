Woman headed to trial after humane officers discover unlicensed kennel that "smelled like death"

A Washington County woman remains free on bond after appearing in court on Thursday after humane agents discovered multiple animals living in alleged deplorable conditions in an unlicensed kennel.

Kayla Regoli walked into her preliminary hearing facing several alleged animal cruelty and neglect charges. After it was over, she didn't face as many, but still enough to head to trial.

Humane officers say they discovered 10 of 15 Yorkies and one dead dog in an allegedly illegal, unlicensed kennel on her property along Five Points Road in Burgettstown.

Those same humane officers said the property "smelled like death."

An anonymous tip led humane officers to the location in early June. Once on the property, they discovered a dead canine that allegedly froze to death months ago.

The surviving animals were described as having matted fur, living in and sleeping on their own feces. When asked why the one dead Yorkie was not cremated or at least buried, Regoli told investigators that when she tried to remove the carcass, it made her sick.

Regoli was initially facing 18 counts of neglect and failing to provide shelter. Those charges were combined down to 10. Nineteen animal cruelty counts were combined to five. Regoli still faces a single felony count of aggravated animal cruelty.

All of those charges were held for trial.

Once it was over, Regoli had little to say when asked about the allegations, offering no additional comment to KDKA-TV.

Regoli remains free on bond. Her trial date is pending.