Unlicensed kennel that "smelled like death" leads to charges against woman, officials say

A Washington County woman is facing animal cruelty and neglect charges after an anonymous tip to humane officers led them to her unlicensed kennel, where animals were living in deplorable conditions.

According to police paperwork, humane officers went to South Paw Kennels on Five Points Road in Burgettstown at the beginning of June after a complaint stated animals inside were matted, feces were everywhere and the property "smelled like death."

When humane officers arrived, Kayla Rigole permitted them to go inside the kennel, which she allegedly admitted was in "bad" condition, saying the water pipes had busted over the winter and there was no water or electricity.

According to police paperwork, officers were "immediately struck by the intense odor of ammonia and feces." Officers report the floor was filthy, "covered in a complete layer of smashed feces and dog food."

Officers also reported finding a dead dog, a Yorkshire Terrier, that Rogole said had frozen to death in January. Rigole allegedly told the officers that "she could not remove the dog's body as it would make her sick when she tried."

Rigole had to surrender 10 of 15 Yorkies in the kennel building, including the remains of the deceased dog.

Officers issued a compliance letter stating Rigole had seven days to clean and sanitize the kennels and ensure all remaining dogs were groomed and taken to a vet. According to police paperwork, officers returned to the property on June 8 and June 15, when they said conditions merely improved and Rigole did not take the dogs to the vet.

Police said nearly all the dogs that were surrendered tested positive for whipworm, an intestinal parasite known to cause anemia that, if left untreated, can eventually result in the death of an animal.

KDKA-TV went to Rigole's home on Wednesday to ask for a comment. Rigole did not want to go on camera but stated the series of problems involving her heat, water and electricity were like a "snowball effect" and that she was left to take care of everything herself.

Rigole also told KDKA-TV that her health recently declined, and she needed back surgery.

Rigole said she still tried her best to carry water from her home to the kennel for the dogs each day, since the kennel had no access to water.

According to paperwork, Rigole told humane officers that she won't have back surgery until the kennel is taken care of and she will "just keep going until she can't."

Nine dogs and a turkey that Rigole said she owns remain on the property at the kennel.

KDKA-TV has reached out to the Washington Area Humane Society for comment but did not hear back on Wednesday.