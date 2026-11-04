Woman found dead on conveyor belt at recycling facility in Ohio

The body of a woman was found at a recycling facility in Summit County, Ohio, authorities said.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were called to Kimble Recycling on Chamberlin Road in Twinsburg Township on Tuesday around 11 a.m. after a body was discovered.

The sheriff's office said a woman believed to be 55 years old was found dead on a conveyor belt during the process of delivering recyclable materials. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. CBS affiliate WOIO reported that the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Billie Jo Douglas, of Akron.

The cause and manner of death for the 55-year-old woman have not been determined as of Wednesday evening. The sheriff's office is investigating. No other information was released.