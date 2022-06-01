Woman facing homicide charges after 3-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 31-year-old woman has been charged with criminal homicide after a 3-year-old boy died at UPMC Children's Hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to East First Street in Everett Borough, Bedford County on Saturday, May 28th for a report of a child who was choking on baby wipes.

The child, a 3-year-old boy later identified as Travis Young, was airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died the following day.

Police say an autopsy on the child was completed, which revealed bruising and injuries and was ruled a homicide as a result of 'manual strangulation and asphyxiation.'

Cooley is facing numerous charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and strangulation.

She is being held in the Bedford County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for next week.