Woman killed in Mt. Pleasant Township fire

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a house fire in Mt. Pleasant Township on Friday.

The Westmoreland County coroner said someone called 911 after they saw 66-year-old Victoria L. Garsteck's home on Thomas Street on fire. Garsteck was pronounced dead shortly after 3:30 a.m., the coroner said.

The cause and manner of her death are pending, and the coroner said toxicology reports won't be available for several weeks.

The state police fire marshal is investigating the fire. There was no word on its cause.