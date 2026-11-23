A woman was charged with criminal homicide after investigators said she continuously refused care for her mother, leading to her death.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that 63-year-old Leslie Persin of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was taken into custody after she was charged with criminal homicide and multiple counts of neglect of a care-dependent person.

The charges against Persin come after a grand jury report found several instances where the Allegheny County Area on Aging or its subcontractors failed to intervene, leading to the death of an elderly couple.

According to court paperwork about the grand jury's findings, the investigation into the neglect of Rose Marie Persin and her husband began after a nurse at Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center reported Rose Marie Persin had severe bed sores and that her daughter, Leslie Persin, was refusing to approve pain medicine, even though her mother was "suffering intense pain."

Rose Marie Persin died on July 4, 2025, from multi-system organ failure caused by sepsis due to her pressure wounds, court paperwork said.

"Leslie was offered different treatment options for her mother that included home health care," the grand jury wrote. "Leslie actively refused those treatment options and instead maintained that the family would take a more active role in providing home care for Rose Persin. Under Leslie's care, Rose Marie's condition worsened and deteriorated rapidly as pressure sores developed and became unstageable."

While Rose Marie Persin was in the hospital, her husband, who had been diagnosed with dementia, was home alone and unable to care for himself, investigators said. When law enforcement conducted a welfare check of him at his home in Moon Township on July 15, he was found very confused and said his wife had cooked him breakfast, even though she had left the home on May 2 and had been dead for more than a week.

Three reports of need for Rose Marie Persin had been filed to Pennsylvania Adult Protective Services, the grand jury said. When a report of need is filed, the local Area on Aging is notified, and an investigator is sent to determine whether the older adult needs protective services. Each time, court paperwork said Leslie Persin told investigators her mother was fine.

The Allegheny County District Attorney said a review of the investigation is continuing, so authorities couldn't comment any further.