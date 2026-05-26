Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pennsylvania Lowe's parking lot

A woman is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in the parking lot of the Lowe's in Hermitage, Mercer County, police said.

The City of Hermitage Police Department said 32-year-old Taneesha Lynn Teague turned herself in just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hermitage police posted a photo of a white van and said that officers were looking for it after a shooting in the Lowe's parking lot shortly before midnight. Investigators said they believed the white Nissan work van with the Pennsylvania license plate ZYB-3944 had been driven by Teague, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Police asked people to avoid the area while they investigated, and anyone who saw Teague was asked to call 911.

In an update on Tuesday, police said Teague's charges were amended to first-degree murder. She turned herself in on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, Teague was reportedly outside of the Lowe's on Glimcher Boulevard with another woman and a man. Teague allegedly shot the man, who was taken to the hospital and later died, WKBN reported, citing sources.

Police didn't release any other information about the shooting.