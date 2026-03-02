Woman ran over ex-boyfriend with his own SUV in Mt. Washington, police say

Disturbing new details have emerged in what Pittsburgh police are calling an attempted homicide in the city's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

Investigators say a woman intentionally ran over her ex-boyfriend with his own SUV, while his mother was sitting in the front passenger seat. He remains in critical condition.

Evidence of the alleged crime could still be seen on the sidewalk along Warrington Avenue, where authorities say the SUV jumped the curb and struck the victim.

Police say Arnold Hardrick was found lying in the middle of Warrington Avenue early Sunday morning, bleeding from the head, barely breathing.

Moments earlier, they say he had been run down by his own vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the SUV turned onto Warrington Avenue from Route 51 and pulled over on the median.

Hardrick and the driver, identified as Chanel Dyer, exited the vehicle, then a physical altercation ensued.

Dyer told police that, at that point, she got back into the SUV and left the scene.

But investigators say city surveillance video shows the SUV accelerating toward the victim, up over the curb, and onto the sidewalk, dragging him onto the street before speeding away.

"I saw the cops and didn't know what happened until I went home," one nearby resident told KDKA-TV.

Detectives later located the Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside Hardrick's house.

In an interview, Dyer admitted she was driving and said they had been drinking at several bars before the incident. She claimed Hardrick assaulted her inside the SUV and again after they stopped, including choking her.

Dyer acknowledged she saw him standing in front of the vehicle, but told detectives she was unaware she struck him before pulling back onto Warrington Avenue.

Hardrick suffered multiple internal injuries and a severe head injury and remains in critical condition as of Monday evening.

Dyer is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.