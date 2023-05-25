Woman arrested after buying drugs from police informant in Rostraver Township

Woman arrested in Rostraver Twp. on drug charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested in Westmoreland County after making arrangements to buy 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine from a police informant in Rostraver Township.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Kylee Moore is facing charges after making arrangements to buy 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine in the parking lot of a GetGo.

After buying the drugs, undercover officers arrested her.

Moore is facing drug charges and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.