Woman arrested after buying drugs from police informant in Rostraver Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman arrested in Rostraver Twp. on drug charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested in Westmoreland County after making arrangements to buy 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine from a police informant in Rostraver Township.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Kylee Moore is facing charges after making arrangements to buy 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine in the parking lot of a GetGo. 

After buying the drugs, undercover officers arrested her.

Moore is facing drug charges and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. 

First published on May 25, 2023 / 1:19 AM

