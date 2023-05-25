Woman arrested after buying drugs from police informant in Rostraver Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested in Westmoreland County after making arrangements to buy 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine from a police informant in Rostraver Township.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Kylee Moore is facing charges after making arrangements to buy 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine in the parking lot of a GetGo.
After buying the drugs, undercover officers arrested her.
Moore is facing drug charges and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.