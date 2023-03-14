Westmoreland County woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from boosters club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a boosters club.

State police said Lara Lee Brown was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property. Police said she stole the money from the United Music Boosters Club from Aug. 20, 2019, to Dec. 21, 2022.

State police in Indiana County said they received a report on Dec. 21, 2022, of stolen money from the club's bank account. An investigation found that Brown served as treasurer of the United Music Boosters Club from July 2019 to Dec. 28, 2022.

Police said Brown wrote checks to herself, withdrew money from ATMs and went shopping with club funds, none of which were "documented or had a purpose to serve the United Music Boosters Club or students of United School District."

Police added that Brown changed the club's address for statements and correspondences to her home address.

"A total of 134 students were reported to have fundraised and deposited money into the United Music Boosters Club account over the course of several years as savings for a student trip planned for March, 2023," state police said in a release Tuesday.

Brown has a preliminary hearing later this month.