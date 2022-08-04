Watch CBS News
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.

Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.

She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 8:39 PM

