Watch CBS News
Local News

Wiz Khalifa set to perform at Star Lake just days after chaotic Indianapolis concert

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wiz Khalifa returns to Pittsburgh
Wiz Khalifa returns to Pittsburgh 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wiz Khalifa is coming home tonight.

The hometown kid and Logic are bringing their Vinyl Verse Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake, with the show getting underway at 6:30.

Tickets are still available but this comes just two nights after his chaotic concert in suburban Indianapolis.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Star, people began running from the lawn section of the amphitheater with some shouting about a possible shooting.

The concert was immediately stopped, Wiz Khalifa was pulled from the stage, and the venue was evacuated.

Police said that no weapon was found but three people suffered minor injuries in the chaos.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 11:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.